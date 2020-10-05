Family holds balloon release to honor 15-year-old Austin Green

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A balloon release was held Sunday to honor 15-year-old Austin Green. He was found dead at vacant home in Jackson after more than a month search.

The Terry High School student went missing August 27 and his body was found September 23 in a vacant home on Officer Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive.

The body was found with a gunshot wound to the head and seemed to have been there a while.

The Hinds County Corner said the body was identified through dental records. The last thing Austin’s mother told him on August 27 was ‘I love you’ on a phone call at 11:00 a.m.

“The best closure I have is knowing that my baby is not out there lost anywhere, that we did find his body and that’s the best closure that I think I could ever get,” said Juliet Green, Austin’s mother.

People at the remembrance said there were two versions of Austin, a good guy and a version that had something to prove. As the youngest of three, Austin marched by the beat of his own drum.

“I knew at school he had to be a certain way, but at home he was a whole different person. He was a loving, kind person and I’m just disheartened that the way that people can just dispose of someone without even in regards to humanity,” said Terry High School Assistant Principal Holly Blackwell.

Red and white balloons, family, and the community turned out —-indicating what Austin meant to everyone.

“He’s just another number in the community, but he’s more than that. At what point does this stop? At what point does the village come together? At what point do the men step up,” said Blackwell.

We reached out to the Byram Police department who said the case is still under active investigation.

