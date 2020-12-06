Family, JSU say final goodbyes to Yvette Michelle Devine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family, friends, and Jackson State University students are mourning the loss of financial aid counselor Yvette Michelle Devine.

Loved ones were able to say their final goodbyes at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the JSU campus on Saturday. Devine, who worked for the university for several years, passed away last week.

“She impacted a lot of students. Like many said, she put the aid in financial aid. It definitely was a tough adjustment sometimes in financial aid when you’re trying to get everything cleared to get your college process going. She made sure that all students were taken care of and she treated them like they were her own,” said Thomas Lee.

Devine will be remembered by her parents, sister, and a host of relatives and friends.

