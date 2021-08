JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the free family law clinic scheduled for Friday, August 27 in Canton has been cancelled.

The Madison County Chancery Court said it hopes to reschedule the clinic to a later date for those living in Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. In the meantime, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project are still offering virtual clinics for those needing assistance.

To view the list of upcoming virtual clinics, click here.