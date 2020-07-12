Family members of Mario Clark hold protest at JPD headquarters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)_ The family of Mario Clark protested in front of the Jackson Police Department on Saturday.

Clark died in February 2019. His family called Jackson police to help them transport him to the hospital. They say he suffered from schizophrenia.

According to family members, police used excessive force, despite Clark already being restrained.

The Hinds County coroner ruled his death a homicide.

17 months after his death, Clark’s family says they want justice.

“Any citizen out there that goes and commit a homicide and you at the same you will be arrested because that’s law. So I don’t understand the difference and what you all are waiting on. It’s been 17 months and we still haven’t received the medical records and we have been asking and asking. These attorneys steady telling us to be quiet but what are we being quiet about, the truth? We ain’t gonna be quiet about it,” said Malcolm Elder, Clark’s brother.

Following an internal affairs investigation, the officers involved were fired for not filing reports about the incident. It was later reversed by the civil service commission.