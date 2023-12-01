JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Allison Conaway is still looking for justice after a mistrial was declared in the Beth Ann White case.

Conaway’s mother said she never had a good feeling about the trial from the beginning.

“It started off, I just knew it wasn’t going to end right. It just started off real bad. And Miss Beth has been convicted so many times. And to have a mistrial is just unbelievable. There’s just no words to explain that,” said Alice Hutchins, the mother of Conaway.

Beth Ann White (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The mistrial was declared on Thursday, November 30, 2023, after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

White is accused of killing Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, while driving under the influence in November 2021. White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI.

Conaway’s two other children, Chelsea and Chloe, were brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with life-threatening brain and spinal injuries following the fatal crash. They both survived their injuries.

Hutchins is afraid that with this mistrial, White could harm more people.

“I don’t know. It’s just like, you know, she know how to get off. I don’t know. She knows how to get off. You know, who say she’s not going to do it again? She got released in October on the same thing, November my daughter killed. So if she gets out, who is going to die? I just think the state, they did a beautiful job to me. You know, they laid it all out. And for them, for her on her side, want to throw out evidence, you know, discredit the state, and we got expert witnesses. What else they could have done?” she questioned.

The family can only await a retrial.