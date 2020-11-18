Family of fallen MHP Lt. Troy Morris receives donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the family of a fallen Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper received a donation from Fund the First through the Mississippi State Troopers Association.

Lt. Troy Morris was working off duty when he was shot and killed on August 7, 2020, in Jefferson County.

The Mississippi State Troopers Association has been hosting a fundraising campaign for the 27-year-veteran. Because Morris was not killed in the line of duty, the family is not eligible to receive his benefits.

“We offer the Morris family our deepest condolences and are proud to be able to assist Officer Morris’ family through Fund the First,” said NYPD Detective Robert Garland, CEO and founder of Fund the First. “The reason we started this crowdfunding platform is so families in need can get the funds they deserve, and not only that, experience the love and support they’re now going to receive nationwide.”

After running for 89 days the fundraising platform has been able to source $16,171 for the Morris family.

Today the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris, fallen @MSHwyPatrol veteran, will receive a donation of funds raised by Fund the First through the MS State Troopers Association. Lieutenant Morris’ dedication and commitment to the citizens of Mississippi will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6Oba4fsyFU — MS DPS (@MissDPS) November 18, 2020

MHP would like to express our sincere appreciation to @FundtheFirst for meeting a need with a monetary donation made to the family of Trooper Lt. Troy Morris who was killed August 7, 2020. pic.twitter.com/8jA41ZpNaz — MS Highway Patrol (@MSHwyPatrol) November 18, 2020

