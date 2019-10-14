Family of Jackson man killed pray for justice and gun violence to end

There have been more than 60 deadly shootings in Jackson so far in 2019 and 23-year-old Austin Moore is one of them.

His family held a vigil tonight in the very spot he was killed. Austin Moore was a student at Provine High School.

He was known to his relatives and friends as a caring family man. They’re calling this killing “senseless” and beg those who know anything to come forward.

23-Year-Old Austin Moore.

Under their strength of praying the Moore family and those close to Austin Gathered outside the Grove Community center to celebrate his memories.

“I pray that they do find this killer,” Austin’s Uncle Jerome Moore told us. “Please Lord, I pray somebody finds this killer.”

Grove Park, the place where Austin Moore was shot dead.

On Oct. 10 just before 9:00 P.M., Jackson Police believe Moore was in Grove Park before being shot twice. He attempted to drive away but crashed into another vehicle dying in the very spot his family lit candles.

“We chose right here because we want to not forget what happened,” family Pastor Karlderia Hampton explained. “But get passed it and move on, so we’re making this a memorial site to always remember our fallen loved one.”

Struggling to fight back tears and speak the Moore family and those close to Austin are pleading with Jackson, a city with almost 70 deadly shootings this year to “put guns down.”

“We’re taking our own brothers and sisters lives out here,” Jerome Moore said. “It’s very senseless, I wish the black race and black men would put down the guns.”

“It has caused a tremendous heartbreak and heartache experience for the family,” Pastor Hampton said. “His mom she lost her father this year, lost her mother a couple of years ago and now this happened.”

Austin Moore was in the process of moving to Texas for a new job opportunity, but now his name will forever fly high over Jackson as his family searches for answers.

“What happened to Austin he didn’t deserve it,” his Aunt Vanna Littleton stated. “This was a senseless crime and we just want justice for whoever’s responsible for it, or if you know anything please come forward, please let the police know or tell someone.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers, and if necessary you can remain anonymous with your tips.