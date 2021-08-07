Family of Joshua Archie calls for halt in trial due to COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Joshua Archie said new rulings from the Mississippi Supreme Court prompt for delays in court proceedings due to COVID-19, but Archie’s family said that their date was given before the new guidelines were put out.

Joshua Archie is set to head to trial for a third time Monday. He’s the main suspect in a deadly armed robbery that happened at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

Archie has been home two years following a five year sentence he has already served. Now the courts are pushing for his return to trial despite two previous hung juries. His family said they’ve been denied a motion to halt the trial until COVID-19 is over.

“What we feel strongly about is that Madison county and the judicial system and the criminal justice system are trying to move this coming Monday to have a trial because of COVID-19,” said David Archie.

The family has filed motions due to their inability to appear in court to support Joshua Archie. In addition to his lawyer citing underlining conditions as associated with COVID-19. The family said the biggest fear is that Joshua Archie will not have a trial that will include his peers and believes many African Americans are afraid to come out due to higher levels of COVID being spread.

12 News reached out to the Madison County District attorney’s office and we are waiting to hear back.