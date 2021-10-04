Family of man killed in Jackson wishes JPD would give more effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An absolute devastating weekend of crime in Jackson has left 3 dead in 3 separate Jackson shootings in a span of 72 hours.

Among the deceased, 42-year-old James Wood who was shot multiple times at his home on Shady Lane Drive around 2am on Saturday.

According to JPD, Wood was found in a rear bedroom shot multiple times. Officers had to forcefully enter the residence because the door was locked. Investigators believe that the suspect knew the victim. Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects.

Remaining anonymous, a family member of Wood say when they went to pick up Wood’s belongings, they noticed several items missing from his home. Including his gun, some tools, and two flash drives with footage from his surveillance cameras.

The family also noticed things they feel should have been taken by JPD for evidence. This makes them feel that JPD doesn’t put enough effort in their investigations.

The anonymous family member of Wood say “there were drugs, there was leftover needles on the ground. The blood was still left in his bedroom, on the floor and all over the bed and on his sheets.”

He says “I just thought that JPD could have stayed a little bit longer and investigated more.”

The family of James Wood has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements. Click here you’d like to donate.

Later that morning around 8:00am, 27-year-old Lorenzo Gaston was shot on Livingston Road and Ridgeway Street. Gaston informed officers that he was robbed and assaulted. Gaston was taken to University Medical Center. Upon his arrival, doctors discovered he had a gunshot wound to his head. Gaston was taken into surgery and succumbed to his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

On Monday morning at approximately 2:00am this morning near Gallatin St. near Hwy 80. 19 year old Eddie Richardson was shot twice a transported to University Medical Center by private vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries. A 31 year old male was also shot once and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and was listed in stable condition. Apparently a verbal altercation started at Aces Gentlemen’s Club which led to the shooting. Investigators have determined that the victims stopped at a traffic light when a vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire. Investigators are still gathering information.

If anyone has any information on these cases call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)