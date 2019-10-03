Family of missing Yazoo City teen De’Aidra Gibbs pleads for her to be found

The search continues for a Yazoo City teenager who went missing back in September while at her grandparent’s house in Jackson.

Tonight a candlelight and prayer ceremony was held for 17-year-old De’Aidra Gibbs.

While the search continues for De’Aidra Gibbs family and friends of the 11th grader are gathered here at a local park in Yazoo City to hold a prayer service and candlelight ceremony pleading for her safe return.

The mother of De’Aidra struggled to fight back tears as she cried for answers where her daughter is with the whole family asking for a safe return.

“Call us if you can,” De’Aidras uncle Michael Alexander said. “Call us to let us know where you are and we’ll come to get you.”

Since the school year began Gibbs was staying with her grandparents in north Jackson attending Callaway High.



She was last seen on Sep. 21st leaving their house at 3:40 a.m. getting in a dark-colored SUV.

“Any friend that tells you it’s ok to leave home at 3:40 a.m. in the morning is not your friend,” Cynthia Walker preached to the crowd. “Don’t trust that person.”

While gospel music filled the air and prayers were shouted to be heard, the family passed a box around for anonymous tips and messages with where friends might think she is.

“It is now time to keep your secret and put it in the box,” Walker continued. “It is now time for resolution.”

A cousin of Gibbs also took the mic pointing to pass bullying and trouble with close people in her life as a possibility to her disappearance. But wants her and whoever she’s with to come forward to bring her home safe.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jackson Police Department through Crime Stoppers. There is also a reward for any tips that lead to answers.