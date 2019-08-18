Family remembers Clinton teen through teacher supply drive

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – For most parents losing a child can negatively impact their life, but for the mother of De’Anthony “Duke” Bunch, she’s created a pantry in his honor.

Bunch was killed in a deadly crash on I-55 back in February when he was traveling with a group of friends.

On Saturday, August 18, Brandy Donald, hosted a teacher supply drive at Sumner Hill Junior High School. There she housed dozens of items for teachers to help throughout the school year.

Duke’s former teachers were also in attendance.



“Duke was a very giving person. His friendships were important to him, his family was important to him, school was important to him, and he was real big into giving back,” art teacher Rebecca Lancaster said.

While losing Duke is still painful, the love and support is what keeps the family going.



“He was a great student… he loved basketball… he was an A and B student class clown… all the teachers loved him. It was a joy to be his mom.”

If you’re interested in making any donations to the Dukes Pantry, you can email dukespantry@yahoo.com.

