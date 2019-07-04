UPDATE: Raymond man found safe

UPDATE: 7/5/2019 9:18 P.M. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Hector King Sr. has been found safe.

The family of a Raymond man is looking for their loved one who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says fifty-seven-year-old Charles Hector King hasn’t been seen since 4:00 pm Wednesday when he was headed to Magee to ride motorcycles with a friend.

King drives a silver 2006 Honda Accord. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s department at 601-947-2900.