Family speaks of shock, devastation after three siblings killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) In one night, the lives of several families has been changed forever.

The Simmons family is still trying to hold on after losing three loved ones in what they described as “too soon.”

20-year-old Lindy Simmons, 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 17-year-old Christopher Simmons were the youngest in the family.

News Ten spoke with their brother Shea Simmons.

Simmons says there were nine siblings total, and now there are six.

He says his mother is still in the hospital at Ochsner Lafayette General and is unaware of what happened to her kids.

The family, he says, is trying to be strong for her but this is a tragedy the family did not expect to happen just before the holidays.

“It’s just tough to navigate it. How does one move forward? Sure, I can go on in life and do great and be successful but for what? I can’t share with my baby brother.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family.