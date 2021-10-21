Family speaks out: JPD searching for missing 22-year-old mother of two

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson police department is in search of 22-year-old Kyla Barnett who was last seen on Saturday, Oct 16, 2021.

According to the her father Billie Barnett, she was last seen leaving the Hunter Oaks Apartments on HWY 80 in Clinton, Mississippi. Kyla has brown hair, brown eyes, and drives a black 2014 Honda Civic with Texas license plate, NPT0463.

Kyla’s father and stepmother Billie and Tracey Barnett came from Austin, Texas to search for their daughter.

“I know there is somebody out there who knows where she’s at. So I’m just asking anyone who has any knowledge, I don’t care what it is, if they will just step up and share it” said Barnett.

Her father Billie says Kyla moved to Jackson this May following the tragic Dallas, TX murder of her boyfriend, who she had a child with. He adds that she’d been living with her boyfriend’s family on Perkins street in Jackson and had recently got a job at the Walmart in Clinton.

If you have any information on Kyla Barnett’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Jackson police department or crime stoppers.