Family surprises WWII veteran for 95th birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a 95-year-old World War II veteran made a trip to Mississippi on Friday to surprise him for his birthday.

J.C. Culliver’s daughters said they weren’t able to see their dad for months due to coronavirus restrictions. They traveled from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to see him for his 95th birthday on Friday.

“Just enjoy being around everybody. I’m glad my daughters are all here. I love them all, all my grandkids. Just real happy,” he stated.

Culliver and his wife, Thelma, recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

