Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in Rankin County hit-and-run

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies continue to search for the suspect responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old Friday night. The mother of Irina Gutierrez, Starkishia Bolding, said the teen had just come to the United States from Mexico in November 2020.

Bolding said she’s been in contact with the sheriff’s office only once since the day of the incident. According to Bolding, she was told that the one camera that could have captured the incident was blocked by a Coca-Cola truck that night.

Bolding said she doesn’t feel the sheriff’s office is doing all it can to help her family find closure.

“I want to see them on the streets. I want to know that they’re interviewing witnesses. I want them to talk to people. I want them to check other cameras. There are other businesses down that street, so if this camera didn’t catch it, maybe another camera caught it,” she stated.

12 News reached out to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation. We were told the department is following every possible lead in the case.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, contact the sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.