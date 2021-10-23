Family wants answers after Braxton man dies police custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Family members held a balloon release for Damien Cameron who died after being arrested in Rankin County.

The family of Damien Cameron said they want justice after his death in July 2021. They said they’ve received no answers from Rankin County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Cameron died after he was arrested in connection to a burglary. After he was placed in the patrol vehicle deputies later found him unresponsive after interviewing witnesses. Cameron’s Family says the deputies used excessive force.



“He proceeded to open the back door and he tased him the first time fell in the back door at that point he ran again through the front living room where he was tased again and he got up from that he ran away they apprehend him in my mommas bed room where he had his knee in his back and he kept saying he couldn’t breathe he couldn’t breathe so at that time he called another officer for back up still saying he couldn’t breathe at that point that when I noticed my son Left eye was swollen where it’s about to pop out his head” said Monica Lee Cameron’s Mother

The family says they don’t have funds to get Damien Cameron’s head stone and for attorney fees.

“Where I come from we don’t have alot the resources that we probably need we might not be able to financially meet that and i just want something done about this because this was just wrong and I have to deal with it everyday and we all have to deal with it everyday because he’s not coming back.” said Gary Cameron

In July the Mississippi Department of public safety said they would not comment on the ongoing investigation. They say all investigative findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review. Now the Rankin County Sheriff’s office says the case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is not able to comment further at this time.

Cameron was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to another hospital where he died. The case is now being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.