Family wants JPD prosecuted for 62-year-old homicide victim

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Family and friends celebrated the birthday of the 62-year-old man who was killed just over a year ago during an arrest with Jackson Police.

George Robinson’s death has officially been ruled a homicide.

His loved ones who gathered at Sheppard Brothers Park Saturday say they want the officers held responsible.

Robinson’s sister, Beetter Steen Wade, said officers “asked him to get out of the car, but he just had a stroke on December 25th- on Christmas and he probably was moving slow, but they snatched him out of the car and that’s when they proceeded to beat him.”

The family’s attorney, Dennis Sweet, said “this was a homicide and in our eyes it’s unsolved.”

“We know who did it, but they have not been brought to justice,” he added. “So we are going to keep on pressing until they are. We want to see the officers prosecuted.”

Robinson’s run-in with police happened in January 2018.

The family says officers had been in pursuit of someone else that night, when they mistakenly thought Robinson was their suspect.