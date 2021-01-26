Family wants justice after woman is killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we near the end of January, 11 families are grieving following separate shootings in the City of Jackson.

Kiana Singleton was a victim of gun violence Sunday morning. Her cousin, Cortez Singleton, said Kiana was a sister, mother, friend and a bright spot in their family.

“She was the most prettiest girl you’ve ever seen in your life. She was always smiling and always happy. And whenever I was around her, I was always laughing,” he said.

According to Cortez, Kiana was shot on I-220 after leaving the Zaxby’s parking lot next to M-Bar.

“Somehow, there was an argument that began with two men apparently in a black or dark colored car. It’s possible that happened in the Zaxby’s parking lot led to what eventually happened when they began to travel home,” he stated.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he’s expressed his condolences to Kiana’s family.

“I know that they are in pain, and there’s no reason and no justification that we can say that the young lady deserved to lose her life, especially for something as petty as a parking lot dispute,” the mayor said.

According to Lumumba, it’s going to take a community effort to stop more families from grieving this way.

“We’re not creative enough, gifted enough, resourced enough. So it does truly require an all hands on deck moment,” the mayor explained.

Kiana’s family is asking anyone with information about her murder to call Jackson police.