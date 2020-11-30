Family who lost 8-year-old to cancer holds toy drive for other child patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A family who lost their eight-year-old son to cancer four years ago is celebrating his life and making his memory live on by starting a toy drive for other kids battling cancer.

Until Dec. 21. Lauren Robinson and her sister Charcy will be gathering toys to donate with the goal of brightening up kids’ holiday season while they fight for their health.

It’s all in honor of Lauren’s late son Kentric who passed away in 2016 from a rare form of lymphoma.

Missing him has never got easier but instead of sadness, his family uses this time of the year to give back to other families making sure the kids know they’re not forgotten.

“We only cantor to those who have cancer because we know first hand what that feels like during Christmas time to be within the limitations and boundary walls of being in a hospital,” Charcy Robinson said. “So we just as every year for everyone to come together whether it’s in the family or on your job your neighborhood to come together and donate toys to the cause.”

After the 21st the toys will go to the Batson Children’s Hospital. To find out how to donate call Lauren and Chancy at 601-540-6462.