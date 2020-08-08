Famous Mississippi TikToker Hopes Trump Doesn’t Ban the App

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WJTV)– Famous Mississippi TikToker Annyissa Stephens form Heidelberg says that she isn’t the biggest fan of President Trump taking away the TikTok app.

President Trump issued an executive order Thursday that claims the TikTok app “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users.”

The trump administration has concerns that the app maybe sending private consumer data to the Chinese government.

President Trump is giving TikTok until September 15th for the Chinese-based company to sale or he will ban Tik-Tok in America.

The fact that the app could be going away leaves Annyissa thinking about her fans. She says “it will be sad because I have a bunch of kids that look up to me and supporters.”

Receiving lots of attention from her song “Not The Banyangg,” Annyissa gained 2.5 million followers on TikTok. She started her TikTok journey making reaction videos and the song “Not The Banyangg” stemmed from one of her videos reacting to a girl cutting her hair making bangs.

She has grabbed the attention of multiple celebrities like Blac Chyna, B Simone and Lil Yachty.

She says “I never thought I would blow up for something like that. I thought it would be because of my reaction videos.”