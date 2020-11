JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University fans can now have their faces among the crowd at The Vet and AAC. The cutouts are available for purchase on the university’s website.

According to Jackson State, purchasing a cutout does not guarantee visibility during the broadcast of any JSU football or basketball game.

Other colleges, universities and even NFL teams have offered cutouts for fans to purchase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: