Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation to open headquarters in Mississippi Delta

RULEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The legacy of civil rights icon, Fannie Lou Hamer will continue to live through a new foundation headquarters building in the Mississippi Delta.

The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation (FLHCF) will host a groundbreaking for the 10,000-square-foot building Thursday, October 31, 2019. The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Floyce Street and MS Highway 8 in Ruleville.

“The Center will serve as a long-lasting memorial to Mrs. Hamer, who died from untreated breast cancer,” said FLHCF Founder and President Freddie White-Johnson.

According to FLHCF, the Ruleville based non-profit has provided more than 5,000 under-served women with free mammograms and Pap smear tests since 2012. More than 1,200 men have received prostate cancer screenings, thanks to FLHCF.

The groundbreaking of Phase 1 of the headquarters comes as Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends. But FLHCF continues to raise funds for the second phase of the $2.5 million project.

“The construction to the headquarters will allow us to reach and assist more clients as well as provide space to effectively support and expand our programs,” said White-Johnson.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m.