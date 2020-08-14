Fans gather for Tri-County Jamboree

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV)– High school football returns. The Tri-County Jamboree got underway in Flora with fans in the stands.

Signs along the fence told attendees to practice social distancing. Masks were required to for entry.

Richard Bass wore his mask the whole time watching the teams play. His son is a receiver for Manchester Academy in Yazoo City.

Richard is hoping for the best this season with the pandemic.

Rashaad is playing in a scrimmage Friday night against Deer Park. Manchester is coming off a championship season.

Players ready for a season in such uncertain times.