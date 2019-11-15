Fans gear up to attend the annual Boombox Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The showdown between Jackson State Tigers and Southern University Jaguars are expected to bring in over 20,0000 attendees at the Mississippi Memorial Stadium.

Fans lined up outside of the Athletics and Assembly Center this evening to purchase tickets for Saturday’s rivalry football game.

Kim Lewis, the Communications Director of Visit Jackson, said this will provide a huge economic impact for the city of Jackson.

“Because this is a city-wide event the impact is so large and the hotels all across the city will feel the people here visiting this weekend as well as our restaurants.”

The kick-off is set to start at 2 p.m.