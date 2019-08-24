Fans get pumped for annual Southern Heritage Classic at Jackson Kroger

Fans were met with a band, music and Southern Heritage Classic prize packages.

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – If you went to Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson, you were probably met with a band, music and prizes.

The fun atmosphere was in celebration of the 30th Southern Heritage Classic (SHC) game that will take place Saturday, September 14 at 6 p.m.

The highly anticipated game is played between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

But this weekend was all about fan appreciation.

In conjunction with Kroger’s Customer Appreciation, six fans won the Southern Heritage Classic prize pack package.

The package included:

1 $25 Kroger Gift Card

2 Tickets to the Classic Music Festival featuring Keith Sweat, Joe & Tamia

2 Tickets to the Southern Heritage Classic Football Game

1 Parking Pass

1 Invitation to the Kroger/Coors Light Tailgate Party (For 2)

2 SHC30 Posters

SHC Founder Fred Jones and radio station 99 Jams/WJMI were also in attendance.

To learn more about the Southern Heritage Classic, click here.