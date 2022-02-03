JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many JSU and TSU fans the Southern Heritage Classic is an annual tradition.

“It’s like a vacation when you can get away and enjoy the weekend, with nothing but good loving fun and watching some good football.”

“I’ve missed only two heritage classics since the inception of that ball game,” said Senator Bo Brown.

Senator Brown has a deep-rooted connection to both universities.

“I was a part of the group that left here back in the mid 60s when John Merritt took dozens of players from Jackson State to Tennessee State, so I’m very close to that school but I’m also an alumnus of Jackson State where I received my master’s degree.”

Senator Brown said the decades long rival began in the 1950’s. In 2019, Jackson State signed an agreement with Summit Management Corporation.

The university agreed to travel to Memphis to participate in the classic game every year until September 2024. On Febraury 2, that agreement was canceled.

“A lot of people are expecting it and it’s exciting for a lot of people. It sucks to see it go but, Deion brings a lot of attention, so college is a business so if they have bigger and better things elsewhere then they got to do what they got to do,” said JSU student Dacari Danley.

The Southern Heritage Classic was established in 1990. According to Summit Management Company that tradition ended ended due to a conflict with an agreement between JSU and the SWAC.

“Fans like to travel to Memphis both from Nashville and Jackson, so I think it’s going to be as sad day next fall when that classic is supposed to be played,” said JSU student Dacari Danley.

Tennessee State University’s president released a statement calling JSU’s decision insensitive and irresponsible act.