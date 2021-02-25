Farmers discuss bill that would raise several state taxes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legislators, agriculture leaders, and local farmers voiced their thoughts on a bill that would affect Mississippi’s farming industry. House Bill 1439 proposes to raise the sales tax on farm tractors and parts from 1.5 percent to 4 percent.

Those at the forefront of the agriculture industry said they may consider going across state lines to purchase essential items that are part of their way of living.

Clay Adcock, who is a farmer in the South Delta, said, “You would assume that if I could drive 30 minutes across the state line and purchase a big tractor and save myself the difference between $7,500 and $20,000, I would go over there and do that.”

Along with the increase to almost all sales tax, the bill would also cut the grocery tax in half.

According to data, agriculture brings in at least $7 billion to Mississippi and employs approximately 29 percent of the state’s workforce.