Fastenal brings more than 100 jobs to Madsion County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Fastenal grand opening happened Thursday bringing more jobs to Madison County.

The company launched a distribution center investing $11.5 million in the area.

Originally, the plan was to make the warehouse 129,000, ultimately they built one more than twice that size, a 264,000 square foot building. The building is the fifteenth location in North America. What was originally supposed to produce roughly 60 jobs in the state, is now predicted to bring more than 100.

Fastenal is a full line construction and industrial supplier needed to manufacture products to build structures and maintain facilities.

They distribute to more than 2600 store locations around the world.

Fastenal will be holding a job fair Friday at the Win Job Center in Canton located at 152 Watford Parkway Drive.

