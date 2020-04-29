Fatal crash on US-49 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a crash in Rankin County.

MDOT reported a crash on Muse Road at 9:05 pm. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and a dump truck.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, reports indicate that a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on US-49 when a dump truck traveling eastbound on Muse Rd crossed in front of it and caused a collision. One of the occupants of the CRV died as a result of his injuries, the other 2 occupants were transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Star Fire Department responded to the crash.

