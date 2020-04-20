Fatal crash on US 51 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol was notified about a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 51 south of Hazelhurst in Copiah County on Monday at 4:30 pm.

According to MHP, the preliminary reports indicate that a 2005 Dodge Neon was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The 16-year-old driver was airlifted with serious injuries and the two juvenile passengers died as a result of their injuries. The passengers were ages three and six. None of the occupants were in seatbelts or child restraints.

