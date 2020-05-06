Fatal motorcycle crash on I-20 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a motorcycle crash in Hinds County at 5:50 pm.

According to MHP, preliminary reports indicate that an off-road motorcycle was traveling on the unpaved right-of-way on the eastbound shoulder of I-20 near Norrell Rd. When for unknown reasons the rider attempted to jump a ditch and struck the embankment on the opposite side of the ditch, causing him to be ejected and suffer a fatal injury.

Police said it was discovered that earlier at 3:15 p.m. a Hinds County Deputy cited the subject for an unknown violation about the same motorcycle and followed him back to the residence to park the motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Frank M. Develle of Edwards.