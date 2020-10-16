Fatal one-vehicle crash on I-20 near Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are working a deadly one-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound near Clinton.

According to Mark Jones with Clinton, the person was an out of state driver. CPR was done on him for half an hour but was not able to resuscitate him.

BREAKING🚨 1 man is dead after a single car accident on I-20 eastbound near Clinton. We’re told the man was an out of state driver. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.@WJTV pic.twitter.com/ukEWTnqPLs — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) October 16, 2020

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

