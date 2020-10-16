Fatal one-vehicle crash on I-20 near Clinton

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are working a deadly one-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound near Clinton.

According to Mark Jones with Clinton, the person was an out of state driver. CPR was done on him for half an hour but was not able to resuscitate him.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories