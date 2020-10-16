Fatal one-vehicle crash on I-20 near Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are working a deadly one-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound near Clinton.
According to Mark Jones with Clinton, the person was an out of state driver. CPR was done on him for half an hour but was not able to resuscitate him.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
