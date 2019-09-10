Father and baby die following Clinton house fire

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A father and son die after their home catches fire in Clinton over the weekend.

On Saturday, the one-year-old baby boy died after the fire broke out, and now the child’s father has also lost his life.

Fire raced through the Briarwood Drive home early Saturday morning, killing two family members.

“We’re just thankful all four of them didn’t die,” said neighbor Bill Barnett who is also a City of Clinton alderman.

A Facebook post raising money for the family identified them as Tristian Fewell and one-year-old Tanner.

Barnett, who lives right next door, says the home was filled with smoke.

He says firefighters went inside the house to rescue Tristian and the baby.

Barnett says the baby was rushed by ambulance to the hospital but died Saturday.

Barnett says Tristian was taken off life support Monday morning

“It was Tristian they had on the ground getting him up and once they had him up and got him to the ambulance, they took him to the hospital,” said Barnett. “They took his wife and five-year-old to the hospital so they could check them out and Saturday they were feeling good about it. His heart was working good and of course, they said 24 hours would be the critical time.”

Tristan’s wife Melinda and their five-year-old child were able to escape the fire through a window.

Barnett says he has fond memories of Tristian through the years.

“He was in and out of our house all the time,” said Barnett. “When our boys went away and grew up, we kept all our toys in the sunroom. He used to come over and stay all the time.”

He says Tristian wasn’t just a neighbor, he was like a grandchild.

The spokesperson for the City of Clinton says the cause of the fire is under investigation. A pastor is raising money for the family because they lost everything.