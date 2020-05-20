Father and two sons create 3D face masks for healthcare workers

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A Rankin County dad and his two sons are using a Christmas gift to give back to others in the time of need.

Jason Brooks and his two boys, Greg and Ben, are spending their days using their 3D printer to create special face masks for healthcare workers who are on the frontline.

Having sent over 350 masks already and with more requests to fill, Greg and Ben said there are many ways to help or donate, if interested.

Materials needed:

A clear, medium grade vinyl which can be purchased by the yard at Hobby Lobby or other line stores.

Green rubber bands for moving boxes which can be purchased at Home Depot. A pack will make about 9 shields.

A roll of white foam about a half inch wide, which can be purchased from Lowes. Each roll of white rubber will make 20 shields. Each of the blue visors take about an hour and a half to print.

For more information about the project visit their website here.