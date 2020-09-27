Father, child airlifted after ATV accident in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 24-year-old father and his three-year-old son have been airlifted to UMMC after colliding with a car while riding their ATV.

The crash occurred on Mason Creek Road on Sunday afternoon in the Hebron Community in Jones County. The ATV was reported to have exploded and burned during the response by emergency services units.

Multiple units from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, and Fire District 1 volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported in the passenger car.

“We are praying for the young father and his son who suffered very serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene,” expressed Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. He added, “The tremendous response and teamwork exhibited by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders from Fire District 1, EMServ medics, Rescue 7 and Air Care 2 flight medics, and our deputies is indicative of the excellent training that all possess.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

