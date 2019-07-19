Father hospitalized after son shoots him during argument

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials were called to a shooting scene a little after 6:30 Friday morning.

There is an investigation going on to determine what led up to the shooting.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, it appears 20-year-old Keith Franklin Jr. shot his father, 46-year-old Keith Deval Franklin, Sr.

It was determined by deputies an argument started at their home on Hall Drive when shots were fired.

No one was hit by a bullet at that time.

The father and son later met on Ascot Circle where the confrontation continued resulting in the father being shot by his son.

According to Major Pete Luke, the victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Keith Franklin Jr. was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Calvin Bracey was charged with accessory after the fact.

Franklin Jr. and Bracey are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.