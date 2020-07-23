Father, son react to Madison Co. Schools delaying start date

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– Madison County Schools has pushed back its school start date by four weeks. Administrators say they came to the decision after seeing the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and in Madison County.

Aidan Lewis will be starting 8th grade at Olde Towne Middle School this year. He says learning virtually has been lonely.

“When I had my friends, I could just socialize but now I just got to sit at home and keep myself safe,” said Aidan.

Aidan will have to wait a little bit longer to get back in the classroom. The start of school has been moved from August 6 to September 3.

“That is subject to change,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals. “We just don’t know what will happen or where this virus will go at the end of the day. This is a safety concern for our students and for our staff.”

In-class instruction will be alternated with distance learning on September 3-4 and 8-11. The district says the full return for all on campus students is September 14.

“We need a little more time to see if the numbers go down, and we can go back to school,” said Aidan.

His father Adrian is glad school is being delayed.

“I was excited when I heard about it because that let’s me know they are taking the safety precautions to make sure the kids are safe,” said Adrian.

The superintendent is praying they’ll see a drop in cases in Madison County and across the state.