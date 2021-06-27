FBI agent shot during operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect who wounded an FBI agent on Saturday night.

According to JPD Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when the suspect, Demario Cotton, opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene. He was driving a dark in color Yukon.

The agent was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he is reportedly in stable condition.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are urged to call the FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-5000. You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,500 by calling Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or online.

