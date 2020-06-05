FBI assisting in search for missing Alcorn County teen

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The FBI announced on Friday it’s assisting in the search for 14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias of Alcorn County.

The teen was last seen on Friday, May 29, near County Road 772 in Walnut. Nathan is a white (Hispanic) male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the FBI, Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

If you know where Nathan is located, call 911. The public can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000 or any local FBI office with information related to the missing teen.

The FBI is assisting the Walnut Police Department, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation with the search.