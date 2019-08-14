FBI: Boardman man who posted online threats had over 10,000 rounds of ammo

Investigators said the 18-year-old took to social media to threaten federal agents and talk about targeting Planned Parenthood

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators said they found more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and over two dozen guns inside the home where a Boardman 18-year-old was arrested last week.

Justin Olsen is now facing a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

He was arrested August 7 at his father’s home on Oakridge Drive in Boardman, where agents said they found a large gun vault. Inside were 25 guns, including AR-15 style rifles and shotguns, according to court documents.

Agents said they also found a large machete in the trunk of Olsen’s car, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition and camouflage clothing and backpacks.

The investigation started in February of this year when FBI agents in Alaska noticed certain posts on the social networking site iFunny.

They said the user “ArmyOfChrist” posted threats, discussed supporting mass shootings and talked about targeting Planned Parenthood.

One of the posts said, “go out of your way to break [gun] laws” and “stock up on stuff they could ban,” the FBI said.

Another said the Oklahoma City bombing “shows that armed resistance is a viable method of political change,” according to court documents.

Agents said ArmyOfChrist’s subscribers significantly increased in March 2019, reaching about 4,400.

In June, the FBI said ArmyOfChrist threatened federal officers while chatting with another user about the 1993 siege in Waco, Texas. He said, “In conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight [sic],” according to court documents.

“The reality is that the threat that’s made here, the direct threat that’s made to federal law enforcement, is something that would have been taken seriously under any circumstances,” Prosecutor Justin Herdman said.

In July, investigators were able to trace the iFunny account to Olsen’s computer in Boardman through the email address connected to the account.

“It requires really good detective work to figure out who’s behind some of this, but we are very good at identifying who is putting these threats out online,” Herdman said.

Agents and local police immediately went to prosecutors in Boardman, who agreed that in light of this month’s shootings around the country, they couldn’t wait to act. They raided the homes of both of Olsen’s parents and arrested the young suspect, who just graduated high school in June.

Officers took all computers, cell phones, guns and any hate-related literature they found.

Agents said Olsen admitted to posting the violent comments but claimed they were “only a joke.”

Regarding the comment about the Waco siege, Olsen told agents “the ATF slaughtered families,” according to court documents.

We went to both of his parents’ houses Tuesday morning but no one answered. Calls to Olsen’s father were not returned.

Olsen remains in the Mahoning County Jail with another hearing set for Friday.