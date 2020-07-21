Coronavirus Information

FBI investigating after law enforcement officer shot in Gautier

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) – A law enforcement officer is recovering after he was shot Tuesday morning outside an extended stay hotel in Gautier.

According to WLOX, a law enforcement officer with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was shot around 11:00 a.m. at the Siegal Select, which is an extended stay hotel located on Dolphin Drive just south of Highway 90.

The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be okay.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, but the FBI is heading up the investigation.

