FBI investigating after law enforcement officer shot in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) – A law enforcement officer is recovering after he was shot Tuesday morning outside an extended stay hotel in Gautier.
According to WLOX, a law enforcement officer with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was shot around 11:00 a.m. at the Siegal Select, which is an extended stay hotel located on Dolphin Drive just south of Highway 90.
The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be okay.
Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, but the FBI is heading up the investigation.
