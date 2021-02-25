FBI Jackson arrests 13 on drug trafficking, firearms charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the FBI Jackson Field Office, 13 people were arrested Tuesday on various federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

During the investigation, the FBI seized 15 firearms and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as additional amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. The arrests come following an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity following an increase in violent crime in the Jackson area. The 13 individuals taken into custody by the FBI are:

Mario Butler , 40, of Jackson.

, 40, of Jackson. Akoyea Jamere Clayton , 28, of Jackson.

, 28, of Jackson. Marcus Antonio Davis , 41, of Jackson.

, 41, of Jackson. Carrnell Vonshea Denman , 42, of Meridian.

, 42, of Meridian. Antonio Demond Doss , 26, of Morton.

, 26, of Morton. Marcus Lamon Guice , 44, of Jackson.

, 44, of Jackson. Cedric Leshawn Kyle , 47, of Jackson.

, 47, of Jackson. Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter , 33, of Jackson.

, 33, of Jackson. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. , 43, of Jackson.

, 43, of Jackson. Dennis Demond Mitchell , 39, of Utica.

, 39, of Utica. Jeffrey Rivers, Jr. , 38, of Jackson.

, 38, of Jackson. Tementa Robinson , 40, of Jackson.

, 40, of Jackson. James Lee Simmons, 49, of Jackson.

The individuals made their initial appearances before a United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Mississippi in Jackson on Wednesday and Thursday.