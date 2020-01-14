FBI releases statement about Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A joint statement was released on behalf of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern and Southern Districts of Mississippi about the state’s prisons.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Division Michelle A. Sutphin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi William C. Lamar and United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst today release the following statement:

“The FBI and United States Attorney’s Offices are aware of the allegations regarding Mississippi’s prisons. Allegations of the violation and deprivation of civil rights, as well as criminal activity, continue to be taken very seriously by our offices. To report federal criminal violations to the FBI, go to https://tips.fbi.gov. To file a complaint to DOJ’s Civil Rights Division about conditions within the prisons, call 877-218-5228 or 202-514-6255.”

The statement comes after recent violence in Mississippi prisons.