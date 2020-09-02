FCC authorizes over $5.2 million for rural broadband in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized $5,206,701 in funding over ten years for Viasat Carrier Services, Inc., to deploy broadband to 13,819 rural homes and businesses in Mississippi.

According to the FCC, Viasat must use this funding to provide service with a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps.

Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.

LATEST STORIES: