FCI Yazoo City (LOW) inmate dies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate died at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Yazoo City.

Officials said Emanuel Brewster, Jr. was found unresponsive just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Responding staff and emergency medical services tried to use life-saving efforts on Brewster.

According to officials, Brewster, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19, was pronounced dead by EMS staff.

Brewster, 50, was sentenced in the Southern District of Indiana to a 135 month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. He has been in custody at FCI Yazoo City since July 3, 2019.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.