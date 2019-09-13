FDA panel to review first peanut allergy treatment

(CNN) – The Federal Food and Drug Administration is assessing a new drug aimed at treating peanut allergies in children.

Palforzia reportedly works by exposing kids to pharmaceutical grade peanut protein.

According to the Washington Post, the drug could pave the way for a new generation of therapies that reduce allergies by desensitizing patients.

One problem with Palforzia is its high rate of side effects. One in 10 of the people taking it during a trial had to stop because it caused abdominal pain, vomiting or allergic reactions that required Epinephrine to stop.

The drug doesn’t fully eliminate peanut allergies. Most children who saw success with the treatment were able to tolerate just two peanuts.