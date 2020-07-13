Federal Bureau of Prisons looking for workers for Yazoo County prison

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced people can apply to work at the Federal Correctional Complex Yazoo City during two informational job fairs.

The first job fair will be on Wednesday, July 15, at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The second job fair will be on Saturday, July 18, at the Federal Correctional Complex, Staff Training Center in Yazoo County. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required for both events.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the starting salary will be $43,000. They are looking for correctional officers, medical officers, dental officers, nurse practitioners, RNs and clinical psychologists.

If applicants need assistance, they can call 662-751-1802.

