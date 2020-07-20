Coronavirus Information

Federal corrections officer accused of accepting bribes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenwood man was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with accepting bribes.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Wesley Hughes was employed as a federal corrections officer. He allegedly accepted money from an individual in return for providing contraband to a federate inmate at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex.

Hughes will have his initial court appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson in Jackson on Monday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m.

If convicted, Hughes faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

