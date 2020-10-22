FedEx to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – FedEx will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The session will be on Wednesday, October 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming: Delivery Drivers.

· The positions are FULL-TIME temporary to permanent. (based on performance during holiday season)

· Applicants must be able to pass a background check, drug screen, and DOT medical physical (drug screenings and physicals are paid by FedEx)

· No experience necessary. FedEx has its own entry level driving program where it can train the right applicant.

· Must have the ability to lift up to 50lbs and able to get in and out of a vehicle many times a day.

· Must have valid driver’s license.

· Applicants with a Class D, Class B, and Class A are encouraged to apply.

· Pay range is $525.00 – $600.00 weekly (every Friday)

· Medical/Dental/Vision/401-K benefits. (after permanent hire)

· Opportunity for advancement.

The recruiting session will be held at Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204. Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

